MATERIAŁY PROBLEMOWE » Analysis of a micro oxy gas turbine for variable oxidizer and fuel parameters

Analysis of a micro oxy gas turbine for variable oxidizer and fuel parameters
11.08.2020r. 05:45

Wojciech Nowak, Mikołaj Złotkowski, Ahmed A. Alharbi ("Rynek Energii" - nr 3/2020)
The article describes the behavior of a micro oxy gas turbine after replacing the nitrogen with carbon dioxide. The accurate simulation of the oxy turbine behavior is of great importance to understand its performance under a variety of operational parameters. This work presents combustion analysis for the comprehensive simulation of a micro oxy gas turbine.

