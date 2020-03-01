Modelling electricity production structure in Poland

13.08.2020r. 05:06

Janusz Sowiński ("Rynek Energii" - nr 3/2020)

The basis of the conducted analysis were the data on electricity production balance, including the structure of electricity production. The data used for calculations include monthly electricity production figures from power plants, independent power producers and industrial power stations. In this paper, two predictive models are applied - a prediction method using Adaptive Neuro-Fuzzy Inference System (ANFIS), and a method using stochastic differential equations (SDE), which make it possible to make medium-term projections of electricity production and its structure, thus providing the basis for energy mix analysis.