  
  
ENERGETYKA, RYNEK ENERGII - CIRE.pl - energetyka zaczyna dzień od CIRE
Właścicielem portalu jest ARE S.A.
ARE S.A.

SZUKAJ:



PANEL LOGOWANIA

X
Portal CIRE.PL wykorzystuje mechanizm plików cookies. Jeśli nie chcesz, aby nasz serwer zapisywał na Twoim urządzeniu pliki cookies, zablokuj ich stosowanie w swojej przeglądarce. Szczegóły.

STRONA GŁÓWNA » MATERIAŁY PROBLEMOWE » Modelling electricity production structure in Poland

SPONSORZY
ASSECO
PGNiG
ENEA

Polska Spółka Gazownictwa
CMS

PGE
CEZ Polska
ENERGA



kanały RSS


NAJCZĘŚCIEJ CZYTANE

OSTATNIO DODANE

MATERIAŁY PROBLEMOWE
Drukuj

Modelling electricity production structure in Poland
13.08.2020r. 05:06

Janusz Sowiński ("Rynek Energii" - nr 3/2020)
The basis of the conducted analysis were the data on electricity production balance, including the structure of electricity production. The data used for calculations include monthly electricity production figures from power plants, independent power producers and industrial power stations. In this paper, two predictive models are applied - a prediction method using Adaptive Neuro-Fuzzy Inference System (ANFIS), and a method using stochastic differential equations (SDE), which make it possible to make medium-term projections of electricity production and its structure, thus providing the basis for energy mix analysis.

Dołączone pliki: Do odczytu plików wymagany jest program Acrobat Reader.


Dodaj nowy Komentarze ( 1 )

KOMENTARZE ( 1 )
Rozwiń wszystkie


Autor: liczyk 13.08.2020r. 16:13
tak na wolnych rynkach a jak na szybkich rynkach?
ODPOWIEDZ ZGŁOŚ DO MODERACJI
Dodaj nowy Komentarze ( 1 )

DODAJ KOMENTARZ
Redakcja portalu CIRE informuje, że publikowane komentarze są prywatnymi opiniami użytkowników portalu CIRE. Redakcja portalu CIRE nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za ich treść.

Przesłanie komentarza oznacza akceptację Regulaminu umieszczania komentarzy do informacji i materiałów publikowanych w portalu CIRE.PL
Ewentualne opóźnienie w pojawianiu się wpisanych komentarzy wynika z technicznych uwarunkowań funkcjonowania portalu. szczegóły...

Podpis:


Poinformuj mnie o nowych komentarzach w tym temacie


PARTNERZY
PGNiG TERMIKA
systemy informatyczne
Clyde Bergemann Polska
PAK SERWIS Sp. z o.o.
ALMiG
GAZ STORAGE POLAND
GAZ-SYSTEM S.A.
Veolia
PKN Orlen SA
TGE
Savangard
Audax
Tauron
Tauron
DISE
BiznesAlert
Obserwatorium Rynku Paliw Alternatywnych ORPA.PL
Energy Market Observer
Gazterm
Innsoft


NA SKRÓTY
Mapa portalu

Informacja o CIRE  |  Oferta ARE  |  Zasady korzystania z portalu  |  Reklama  |  Kontakt  |  Kalendarium  |  Galerie  |  Słownik pojęć  |  Polski rynek energii  |  Energetyka w kraju  |  Energetyka na świecie  |  Energetyka w kraju i na świecie  |  Praca i edukacja  |  Po godzinach  |  Rozmowy  |  CIRE na Twojej stronie  |  Budowane i planowane elektrownie

cire
©2002-2020
mobilne cire
IT BCE