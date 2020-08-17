A comparative study on electric and gas engine heat pump

17.08.2020r. 05:27

Konrad Kuryło, Adam Ruciński ("Rynek Energii" - nr 3/2020)

The paper compares heat pumps driven by electric motors (EHP) with heat pumps driven by gas engines (GEHP). GEHPs are still a novelty on the Polish HVACR market - therefore, the subject of the study is to indicate whether in Polish climatic conditions their use is profitable. A thorough analysis of the energy consumption of selected devices was carried out due to the consumption of utilities needed for their propulsion and the related costs. This has been done by calculating seasonal efficiency coefficients and using an innovative method of comparative modifiers allowing for unification of the performance of EHP and GEHP pumps.